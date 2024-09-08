iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

