iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $263.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

