iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

