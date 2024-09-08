iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,933,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,285,000 after buying an additional 1,749,973 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,966,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after purchasing an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,479,000 after purchasing an additional 847,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,757,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

