J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for J.Jill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

J.Jill Stock Down 7.1 %

JILL stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in J.Jill by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in J.Jill by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,190 shares of company stock valued at $41,210,657 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

