Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.35.

A number of analysts have commented on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,348 shares of company stock valued at $67,476 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $11,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $888.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

