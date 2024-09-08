Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

Jackson Financial stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,598 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,529,000 after acquiring an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after acquiring an additional 724,148 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

