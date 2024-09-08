JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:JKS)

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for JinkoSolar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for JinkoSolar’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

NYSE JKS opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $937.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 236,526 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 161,888 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

