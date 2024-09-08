Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,387 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

