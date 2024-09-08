Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Kemper by 105.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 815.0% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 268,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile



Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

