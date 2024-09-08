Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.18. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$20.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.