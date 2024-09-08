Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4,851.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,654,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

