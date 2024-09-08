Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $404.47 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $416.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

