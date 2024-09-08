Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JAAA stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

