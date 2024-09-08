Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,933.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

