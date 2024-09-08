Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.93.

McKesson Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $504.17 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $412.64 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

