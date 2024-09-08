Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 11,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $866.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $903.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $848.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.13.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

