Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HSBC alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in HSBC by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,641 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.