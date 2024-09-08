Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

