Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

WFC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

