Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Novartis by 191.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,318 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 53.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after acquiring an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,003,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

