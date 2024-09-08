Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ferrari by 314.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,792,000 after purchasing an additional 791,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Ferrari by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.67.

NYSE RACE opened at $470.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $498.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

