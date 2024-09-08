Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR opened at $266.20 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.78. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

