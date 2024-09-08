Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 16 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $678,350,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,092.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,058.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,998.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

