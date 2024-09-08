Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 442 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $571.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $601.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

