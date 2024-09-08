Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 51 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $541.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.79 and its 200 day moving average is $526.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

