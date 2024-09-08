Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 539 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $825.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $863.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

