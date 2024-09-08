Leerink Partnrs Comments on Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.78). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.69) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,810.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

