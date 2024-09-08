Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $20.54 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,085,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,482.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,698 shares of company stock valued at $887,612 over the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 48.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

