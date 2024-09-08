Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 284.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $456.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.95. The firm has a market cap of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

