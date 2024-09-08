London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Down 7.4%

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.16 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 28,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 27,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £10.67 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.03.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Further Reading

