Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,472 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FTI Consulting worth $26,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 24,762.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 31.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FCN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCN

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $217.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day moving average of $215.45. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.