Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 72,112 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 72,112 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

