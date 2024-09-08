Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 531,558 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 531,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,651,000.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.