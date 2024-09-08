Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 6,707.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,623 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Onto Innovation worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

