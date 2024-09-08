Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 929.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,777 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 19.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,724,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SF. TD Cowen raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

