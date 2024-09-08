Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

