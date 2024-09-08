Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 18,532 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $231.97 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.04.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

