Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 254,398 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,398 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Antero Midstream worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,578,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,228,000 after acquiring an additional 199,625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.1 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

