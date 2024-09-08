Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $510.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $521.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

