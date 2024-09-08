Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $229.15 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $241.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.