Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $806.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $854.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.