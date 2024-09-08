Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127,248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $272,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 2.8 %

BA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.