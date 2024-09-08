Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

