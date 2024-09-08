Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,308 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,517,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $92,192,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

