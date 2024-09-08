Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 331.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $35,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

