Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.90 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after buying an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

