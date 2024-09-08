Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $18.86 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Woodward worth $18,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after buying an additional 197,125 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after buying an additional 147,856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,425,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $119.03 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

