Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $20.85 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,624 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SLM worth $20,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $42,108,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after buying an additional 1,969,885 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SLM by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,517,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,851,000 after buying an additional 1,638,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in SLM by 6,779.4% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 881,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.14 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

