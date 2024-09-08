Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $21.33 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,252 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

